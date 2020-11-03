Lake County voters encounter computer glitch on Election Day

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAVARES, Fla. – Voters in Lake County ran into problems Tuesday morning shortly after polls opened in Florida on Election Day.

“We identified a computer problem in some precincts that incorrectly identified some voters were not registered in that precinct,” said Alan Hays, Lake County supervisor of elections. “The problem was isolated immediately, and corrective action was initiated. The solution is being deployed and everything will be fine very shortly.”

Hays said he appreciates the voters' patience as his agency works to correct the issue.

