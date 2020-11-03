Orange County voters of all ages hit the polls

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With voters heading out to the polls on Election Day, Orange County broke a record for ballots cast.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, election officials said the county surpassed the mark of 565,843 ballots, which was set in 2016.

The record voter turnout came after election leaders said 62 percent of registered voters cast their ballot through early voting or vote-by-mail.

In Baldwin Park, there was a steady flow of foot traffic on Tuesday.

Allannah Hartung, 19, was with her parents as she was able to vote for the first time.

“I care about my country and how our people are going to be treated and who’s going to be leading us,” she said.

While there were lines at some precincts when polls opened, officials said they haven’t received reports of any problems or significant delays.

Voters who spoke with News 6 said the polling location was busy, but the wait time was minimal.

“I love seeing more people interested in what the future is going to be,” Allison Hartung said. “Get your voice heard and have a say in what your country looks like and how people are treated.”

Election officials urged anyone standing in line when polls close at 7 p.m. to remain in line to ensure they can cast their ballot.