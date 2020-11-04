President Trump’s support in South Florida may surprise you

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – President Donald Trump is leading Democratic opponent Joe Biden in Florida in the race for the top office in the United States, and Trump’s support in South Florida is a big reason why.

[RELATED: UPDATES: Trump, Biden fight for Florida; internet outage causing delays in Osceola]

As of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Trump has received 195,000 more votes in Miami-Dade County, compared to the 2016 election.

The latest numbers show Trump with 529,202 votes and presidential candidate Joe Biden with 612,756 votes.

In the 2016 general election, Trump received 333,999 votes and Hillary Clinton received 624,146 votes.

[RELATED: General Election Results for US Presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Nov. 3, 2020]

University of Central Florida professor and News 6 political expert Jim Clark said President Trump campaigned for the Cuban American vote.

“He targeted the democrats as socialists,” Clark said.

Trump’s vote total in Miami-Dade County is one of the main reasons he is projected to win Florida in this year’s general election.

“He’s doing 50 percent better than he did four years ago,” He said.

[RELATED: Florida voters switch political parties ahead of Election Day]

Two counties on the I-4 corridor did flip for the democrats.

President Trump received more votes in Seminole County and Pinellas County than Clinton did in 2016.

In 2020, Biden received more votes as of 10:31 p.m. in those counties.