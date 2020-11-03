Here’s how Seminole County could alter the presidential election

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Bob Lucas lives in Casselberry and is ready to see who will in the Presidency and with Seminole County playing a major role in the presidential election, he thinks the numbers will be pretty tight.

“There’s a mix where I live there’s a whole bunch of people well over 65 their voting for Biden but there’s probably just as many voting for Trump,” Lucas said.

In 2016, President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 1.2% in Seminole County, which has voted red for decades.

In fact, President Trump made several campaign stops here within the last couple of weeks.

Though voter Patty Duffy said the county may go blue this time.

“I think we are going to swing blue and I’m pretty optimistic this time because there are so many other factors,” Duffy said.

News 6 political expert Jim Cark explained Seminole County went blue for the 2018 elections which could make a difference in this election.

“If they take Seminole and St. Petersburg they take the I4 corridor and that’s enough to balance the trump support in North Florida and South Florida and carry the state,” Clark said.