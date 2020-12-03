Woman nearly loses arm in tiger attack at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. – A volunteer nearly had her arm torn off by a tiger Thursday morning at Big Cat Rescue, a Tampa animal sanctuary owned by Carole Baskin, WTSP-TV reported.

The attack happened around 8 a.m. at 12802 Easy Street in Tampa, according to WFLA-TV.

WTSP-TV said the woman, who has volunteered with the organization for five years, was grabbed by a tiger while reaching her arm into its cage during feeding time, something officials with the nonprofit said is against protocol.

“It is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it,” Big Cat Rescue wrote in a statement, according to WTSP-TV. “Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder.”

According to the TV station, another worker heard the attack and came running as the tiger dropped its grip. A nurse and another bystander used a belt as a tourniquet to help control the bleeding until an ambulance arrived 15-20 minutes later.

WTSP-TV, citing Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials, said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The news outlet also included the following statement from the organization saying the volunteer did not want anyone to blame the animal for what happened:

“Candy was still conscious and insisted that she did not want Kimba Tiger to come to any harm for this mistake,” Big Cat Rescue wrote in a statement. “He is being placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity.”

According to WTSP-TV, the organization said grief counseling will be available to volunteers and staff impacted by the incident.

Baskin became famous from the Netflix show “Tiger King,” which sparked new interest in the decades-old disappearance of her former millionaire husband Don Lewis. She also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.”

No other details have been released.

Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter, delivered every Friday.