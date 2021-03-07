New York City’s ‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested during Bike Week in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man best known for his role as New York’s “Naked Cowboy” was arrested over the weekend in Daytona Beach, where the annual Bike Week festival is currently underway.

Records show Robert Burck, 50, was booked into the Volusia County Jail Saturday on charges of resisting an officer without violence and aggressive panhandling.

Video on the official “The Naked Cowboy” Facebook page shows what appears to be Burck playing a guitar wearing nothing but white underwear and a pair of cowboy boots.

The caption reads, “Naked in Daytona!”

Naked in Daytona! Bikeweek.com BikeweekNews.blog Daytona Bike Week Bernie and Sid in the Morning MainStreet #mainstreet #lifeisgood #DaytonaBikeWeek2021 Posted by The Naked Cowboy on Saturday, March 6, 2021

His bio on the social media site reads as follows:

“Robert John Burck (born December 23, 1970), better known as the Naked Cowboy, is an American street performer whose pitch is on New York City’s Times Square. He wears only cowboy boots, a hat, and white briefs, with a guitar strategically placed to give the illusion of nudity.”

Video posted by a YouTube user shows what appears to be the moment The Naked Cowboy was arrested on Saturday.

The user uploaded the video below with the following description:

“New York’s naked cowboy gets handcuffed and possibly arrested in Daytona Beach Florida after partner attempts to take cellphone out of boot.”

Hundreds of thousands of bikers are expected to be in Daytona Beach for Bike Week, which ends March 14.

