HOLY HAIL: Photos show hail blanketing Daytona Beach like snow

Hail falls during storm in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Image: Rebecca Allen)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Storms moved through Central Florida on Saturday, prompting nasty weather that led to a severe thunderstorm warning in Volusia County.

The warning expired at 11:15 a.m. after the storm cell brought heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail to the area, particularly Daytona Beach, where the annual Bike Week festival is underway.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said at the time, the weather radar estimated hail up to the size of a quarter.

Hail up to the size of quarters approaching LPGA Blvd. pic.twitter.com/dxIRQhuu0n — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) March 6, 2021

Using our Pin It! feature on ClickOrlando.com and in our free Pinpoint Weather app, News 6 viewers submitted photos of the hail that came down during Saturday’s storm.

One image, submitted by btroup, shows fallen hail blanketing the ground like snow in Daytona Beach.

btroup Daytona Beach

Another photo, also submitted by btroup, showed another angle of the hail storm’s aftermath.

btroup Daytona Beach

News 6 viewer Mary Paul shared the following photo that shows hail covering the ground at Margaritaville in Daytona Beach.

Hail at Margaritaville in Daytona Beach on March 5, 2021. (Image: Mary Paul) (WKMG)

The next photo, shared by Rebecca Allen, shows how large the hail was compared to the size of her palm.

Hail falls during storm in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Image: Rebecca Allen) (WKMG)

The next photo, also posted by Rebecca Allen, shows hail almost completely covering the ground, looking much like snow, outside to a home in Daytona Beach.

Hail falls during storm in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Image: Rebecca Allen) (WKMG)

Twitter user Fishnluers tweeted the following picture, showing a dog walking, leaving footprints behind in the hail that show just how thick it had piled up.

The next photo, submitted by the same user, shows the hail piled up next to a planter outside.

The following photo, courtesy of Heather Fives, shows piles of hail on LPGA Boulevard.

Hail on LPGA Boulevard after a storm in Daytona Beach on March 6, 2021. (Image: Heather Fives) (WKMG)

As one Facebook commenter joked, the hail is “Florida’s snow.”

More photos and videos from the storm can be seen in the comments of the post below from the News 6 Facebook page.

⛈️ DAYTONA BEACH | Did you see any hail as this storm cell moved over you? Show us your photos below. 📸 We may share them on News 6 or ClickOrlando.com. Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Saturday, March 6, 2021

SATURDAY FORECAST

More storms and downpours are possible in Central Florida on Saturday. Click here for a look at the full forecast.

