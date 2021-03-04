Here’s where Florida teachers, school staff and child care workers can get the COVID-19 vaccine

This story was first published March 4 but is updated as new locations open vaccines to this priority group.

Under new federal guidelines, teachers and other school staff members are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine and there are a number of locations in Florida where they can get the shots.

Under new federal vaccine eligibility, President Joe Biden is pushing to get people who work with children inoculated by the end of March.

An executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis limits the vaccine to classroom teachers 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade but the federal guidelines allow day care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

Below is a list of places offering the vaccine to those individuals under federal guidelines.

CVS

According to CVS’ website, 24 pharmacies in Florida can provide shots. Locations in Central Florida include Daytona Beach, Haines City and Lakeland. Appointments can be made by clicking or tapping here.

The website now lists openings for K-12 teachers and staff, day care workers and preschool workers.

“We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines,” a CVS spokesperson said.

Publix

Beginning March 4, all Florida child care, teachers and school personnel will be eligible to make an appointment at Publix pharmacies across the state. Appointments are made available through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning as long as the grocer continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments.

Walmart

Walmart also amended its website to include K-12 teachers and staff, day care workers and preschool workers with no age restrictions.

The company released the following statement regarding the change:

“We will administer vaccines to those eligible as determined by the state and federal governments. As patient eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines expand, we will update our internal processes and online scheduling system to reflect those changes as quickly as possible.”

To see a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations and make an appointment, click or tap here.

FEMA vaccine site at Valencia College

The federally-run vaccine site at 1800 South Kirkman Road in Orlando at Valencia College West Campus is offering vaccines to the above mentioned workers, including K-12 teachers, child care staff and other school employees.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine may pre-register by clicking or tapping here, however, walk-ups are also accepted.

The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and is expected to remain open for at least eight weeks, according to the Orlando Police Department.

