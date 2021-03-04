Publix offering coronavirus vaccine to Florida teachers, child care workers of all ages

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is the latest coronavirus vaccine provider to expand its eligibility requirements to include Florida teachers, school employees and other child care workers of all ages.

The move is in line with President Joe Biden’s push to get those who work with children inoculated by the end of the month. CVS, Walmart and the FEMA-run site at Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando are also operating in line with the new federal rules.

Publix said the change goes into effect for appointments starting Friday.

The move applies to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, school staff and child care personnel, regardless of their age. When Gov. Ron DeSantis first expanded eligibility for teachers, only those 50 and older were allowed to get the shot.

Publix recently expanded its vaccination program to include all 730 of its in-store pharmacies across the state. Appointments are required and can be made here.

Residents 65 and older, those who are deemed medically vulnerable and firefighters and law enforcement officers 50 and older can also get shots at Publix.