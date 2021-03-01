Florida expands vaccine access to teachers, first responders 50 and older

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign an executive order expanding eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine across the state of Florida to include law enforcement officers who are 50 and older, firefighters 50 and older and K-12 school personnel 50 and older.

The governor announced the executive order during a news briefing in Tallahassee on Monday.

[TRENDING: The 6 coronavirus vaccines explained | SpaceX launch set to happen tonight | 1 year since Florida’s first COVID-19 case]

Ad

The governor credited the expansion to the Emergency Use Authorization of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which was approved by the FDA Sunday.

“We don’t know exactly how much, but tentatively, the numbers that we’re looking at for Johnson and Johnson shipment to Florida this week is 175,000 doses now that has not been confirmed yet but we hope it will be very very soon,” DeSantis said.

The governor said he believes all of the people who fall into this expanded eligibility may be able to get vaccinated with the initial shipment of the J&J vaccine.

“We probably could do all of that 50 up K-12 personnel and police, fire, with just our J&J shipment,” DeSantis said.

However, he stopped short of saying that the shipment would be specifically allocated for that purpose.

“There’s an argument that J&J may even be better for some people but, at a minimum, what I would say is if you have an opportunity to take the J&J, take the J&J,” DeSantis said.

Ad

This new expansion comes after DeSantis signed another executive order on Friday, expanding vaccine eligibility to include people who hospitals and physicians deem “extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.”

“This is a huge expansion of access to the covid vaccine to medically vulnerable people under 65,” said state Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith of Orlando. “If you are medically vulnerable to COVID, younger than 65 with a doctor’s note, you are eligible to get the vaccine.”

HUGE! Late Friday, @GovRonDeSantis signed an EO EXPANDING COVID vaccine access for medically vulnerable under 65 from hospitals only to now include doctors offices and pharmacies. We’ve been pushing for this! That means at-risk under 65 can get vaccinated thru @Publix & @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/uHV37FSK5Z — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 28, 2021

The executive order’s announcement came after the governor and several state lawmakers announced plans for legislation targeting China and other foreign governments that may seek to steal intellectual property from Florida-based businesses and research institutes.

“Chinese Communist Party has made it a mission of their global expansion of power to steal intellectual property from our businesses, our government and our academic institutions,” DeSantis said.

Ad

Those bills will be debated during the 2021 legislative session which began on Monday in Tallahassee.