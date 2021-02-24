Pop-up vaccine clinic coming to Orlando Walmart

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc., reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that it swung to a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on results. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walmart will begin offering pop-up vaccine clinics in the parking lots of three Florida locations Thursday, including one store in Orlando.

[TRENDING: Tiger Woods’ leg shattered in rollover crash | Orlando City player faces sex charge | Woman loses $100,000 to romance conman]

The location at 3101 W. Princeton St. in Orlando will be the only Central Florida Walmart to feature one of these pop-up clinics, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

These pop-up clinics, offering the Pfizer vaccine, will be in addition to the vaccines being offered inside the stores, which offer the Moderna vaccine, the company said.

Ad

Walmart did not offer an exact timeframe for how long these pop-up vaccine sites would stick around.