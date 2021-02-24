Florida Republicans proposing changes to Bright Futures, student financial aid

Legislation filled by an Ocala state senator would make major changes to state financial aid for college students, requiring grants to be reevaluated each semester and limiting funding for certain majors.

SB 86, filed by Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, would require the eligibility for state financial aid and tuition assistance be reviewed each term and be based on the student’s program of study, according to the bill text.

Under the bill, the Board of Governors and the State Board of Education would each need to approve a list of career certificate, undergraduate and graduate degree programs “that they determine lead directly to employment.” These lists would need to be updated annually, according to Baxley’s bill.

Students with majors not on the approved list would receive less funding for up to 60 credit hours until he or she is enrolled in an approved program.

The bill specifically targets the Bright Futures Scholarship, Florida Academic Scholars and Florida Medallion Scholars.

Bright Futures students are currently eligible for 100% or 75% of tuition but under this bill that would depend on their education track.

If approved, the legislation would impact students beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.