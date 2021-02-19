WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis hold news briefing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news briefing in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

The event is set for 10 a.m. at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach along Australian Avenue. No other details about the event were made available.

The briefing comes as the state is still waiting on a shipment of vaccine doses delayed by severe winter storms that have hit a large swath of the U.S.

On Wednesday, the governor announced Florida was still waiting to receive more than 200,000 Moderna doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The delayed deliveries have forced some vaccine distributors to temporarily call off some vaccination appointments this week but DeSantis did say the doses were expected to arrive before the weekend.

During a news conference on Thursday, DeSantis said he did not believe that the doses had shipped yet and it could be after the weekend before they arrive in the Sunshine State.