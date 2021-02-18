Flagler, Volusia vaccine appointments rescheduled after winter storm impacts shipments

A health worker prepares a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination for traders at Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Public workers, people over 60 and traders and security personnel are next in line for COVID-19 shots in Indonesia, after more 1.1 million mostly health workers received the vaccine in the first phase of inoculation. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the state’s Moderna vaccine allotment has been delayed due to winter storms and may not be shipped out until Monday, causing back-ups in county appointments.

Flagler County is just one of the local health departments rescheduling appointments this week.

So far, 85 people in Flagler county that were supposed to get the first dose Thursday are now rescheduled for next Wednesday. No second doses have been rescheduled yet. The county is hoping to get a delivery on Saturday.

The waiting and rescheduling happening in Volusia county, too.

“We have made the decision to cancel our previously scheduled appointments for today, as well as tomorrow, Friday,” said county spokesperson, Kate Sark.

Sark said those are for second doses and are rescheduled right now for Tuesday and Saturday of next week.

“By the end of next week we should have administered all of the vaccines we should have received this week as well as next week and be completely caught up,” she said.

That’s 10,000 people receiving either a first or second dose next week. Team Rubicon, a volunteer group made up of mostly veterans, is being deployed to help.

In the meantime, the county is waiting to hear from the state if the Moderna vaccines will definitely be here or there could be more rescheduling.

“Should anything change, should any further revisions need to be made, we will be sure to get that information out as quickly as possible,” said Sark.