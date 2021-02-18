Gov. DeSantis among Florida lawmakers speaking at CPAC in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, comes to Orange County, Florida’s governor will be making an appearance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis now appears among the long list of speakers for the conservative event set to take place at the Hyatt Regency near the Orange County Convention Center Feb. 25-28.

[TRENDING: Plan to track COVID-19 variant | NASA prepares to land Mars rover | REWATCH: Town hall on race, obstacles, opportunities]

Ad

DeSantis is not the only GOP Florida lawmaker set to speak at CPAC. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz are also slated to speak during the four-day conference.

Other notable speakers include several members of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump, who is now a Florida resident, is not currently among the list of speakers nor are any members of his family; however, a photo of Ivanka Trump does appear on the CPAC website under the agenda tab.

CPAC, which has been running since 1974, is normally held in the Washington, D.C. area. This will be the first time the convention will be held in Central Florida.