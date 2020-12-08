CPAC 2021 to be held in Orlando

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Conservative Political Action Conference will take place in February in Orlando, according to the organization’s website.

The event will be from Feb. 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

A list of speakers for the event has not been released at this time.

The event will take place a month after Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in as the next President of the United States.

The 2020 CPAC was held in National Harbor, Maryland.