CPAC 2021 to be held in Orlando

Event will be from Feb. 25-28 at Hyatt Regency in Orlando

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, politics, Florida
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Conservative Political Action Conference will take place in February in Orlando, according to the organization’s website.

The event will be from Feb. 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

A list of speakers for the event has not been released at this time.

The event will take place a month after Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in as the next President of the United States.

The 2020 CPAC was held in National Harbor, Maryland.

