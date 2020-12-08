First man to break sound barrier Chuck Yeager dies at 97

Chuck Yeager, the first man to pilot a plane to break the sound barrier has died at the age of 97, according to a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

According to a CBS News report, On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager in his Bell X-1 plane reached a speed of 700 miles per hour.

He passed away just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Yeager served during World War II.

According to NASA.gov, Yeager flew over 120 combat missions in the Vietnam War.

The Bell X-1 plane was named in tribute to his wife, according to CBS News.