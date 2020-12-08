53ºF

Local News

First man to break sound barrier Chuck Yeager dies at 97

His X-1 plane reached the speed of 700 miles per hour

Tags: Chuck Yeager
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager smiles to the crowd during the Veterans Day parade in Sacramento, Calif. Friday Nov. 11, 2011. Yeager, who was the first man to break the sound barrier, was the grand marshall of the parade.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager smiles to the crowd during the Veterans Day parade in Sacramento, Calif. Friday Nov. 11, 2011. Yeager, who was the first man to break the sound barrier, was the grand marshall of the parade.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (AP2011)

Chuck Yeager, the first man to pilot a plane to break the sound barrier has died at the age of 97, according to a tweet from his official Twitter account.

According to a CBS News report, On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager in his Bell X-1 plane reached a speed of 700 miles per hour.

He passed away just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Yeager served during World War II.

According to NASA.gov, Yeager flew over 120 combat missions in the Vietnam War.

The Bell X-1 plane was named in tribute to his wife, according to CBS News.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.