WATCH LIVE AT 9: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will speak at 9 a.m. at Mainlands Community Club House in Pinellas Park.

DeSantis’ team has not said what the briefing is about but the governor will likely answer questions about Florida’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, as he has during recent news conferences held throughout the state.

On Wednesday, the governor announced Florida was still waiting to receive more than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after a massive snowstorm that hit other parts of the U.S. forced their delivery to be delayed. The delayed deliveries have forced some vaccine distributors to temporarily call off some vaccination appointments this week but DeSantis did say the doses were expected to arrive before the weekend.

Despite the delays, 2,487,055 people had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily vaccine report. The FDOH also reported Wednesday that 1,181,166 people had received their second shot.

