Spots still available for COVID-19 vaccine trial for children, Lake Nona pediatrician says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Nona Pediatrics on Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando is running a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial for children.

The trial is at a practice in Lake Nona through Accel Research and the only location running the trial in Florida.

The trial for children ages 12 to 17 will begin on Thursday with more than 400 children on the list wanting to participate.

[TRENDING: ‘Dance Moms’ instructor accused of sex battery on students | Boy dies after homemade igloo collapses | Latest on $1,400 payments]

Ad

The children will be seen by health officials six times throughout the year.

The trial ratio is two to one which means out of every three children, two will receive a vaccine. That means there’s a 67% chance a child receives the vaccine, unlike adult trials that were 50-50.

Anyone interested in signing up their child for the trial can click on this link.