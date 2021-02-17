Osceola County health workers help seniors pre-register for vaccine appointments

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Japan's first coronavirus shots were given to health workers Wednesday, beginning a vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County held a registration assistance event on Wednesday to help seniors in need of a vaccine appointment.

They went from car to car with tablets in hand to help seniors pre-register through the state’s website in both English and Spanish.

“What the pre-registration does is that it allows them a place in line and once vaccines are available in our community then they are contacted for an appointment,” Jeremy Lanier said with FDOH Osceola County.

Maritza Vargas drove from Poinciana on Wednesday because she wanted to learn more about the vaccine before she decides to get it.

“A lot of people, they don’t have the orientation, the right orientation about the vaccine and lately we got a lot of positive persons and that’s why it’s very important they tell you what really it is they put in your body because I don’t have a clue,” Vargas said.

The Department of Health said appointments are required for the vaccination site at Centro Cristiana Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee, which is why it’s important to continue helping those seniors struggling to get a spot.

“Our goal is to make sure we reach out to portions of our community who may not have access to technology, who may be vaccine-hesitant and provide them with the same opportunities that other people in our community may have,” Lanier said.

The FDOH in Osceola County is set to hold another pre-registration event for seniors on Saturday at St. James AME Zion Church on 719 North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To pre-register for a vaccine appointment in Osceola County, click here.

