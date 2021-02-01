Osceola County shifts to state appointment system, says patients may need to reschedule second dose

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is now using the state’s new scheduling system for the coronavirus vaccine. Some people who already got their first shot may need to schedule their second dose again, officials say.

People who received their first shot from FDOH Osceola on Jan. 20 or after should expect a call from the county’s new vendor, according to the agency. This is to schedule a new second dose appointment and to notify patients of the change.

FDOH Osceola is asking patients to disregard any appointments scheduled at the time of the first shot.

Health officials warn if people haven’t been contacted by the new vendor two days before their second dose is due to call the county health department at (407) 552-0120.

Those looking to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination can visit myvaccine.fl.gov. The website, rolled out by the state last week, allows people to save their place in a virtual queue and get an alert when new appointments are available in their area.

Those without computer access can also call 866-201-6507 (or 833-476-1516 for TTY users) to pre-register.

