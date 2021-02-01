30s alert! Cold front brings drastic changes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front will bring major changes to Central Florida’s weather.

After reaching of high of 80 in Orlando on Sunday, we will only top off in the low 60s Monday, with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering in the morning.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1985.

The cold front moves through by the afternoon and temperatures will dramatically drop off.

Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s across Central Florida.

There will be a wind chill advisory in effect Tuesday morning as the wind continues to kick up and temperatures continue to drop.

Expect highs in the 50s on Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday.

We will stay dry through Friday, then rain chances return at 30% on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures near 80 by the end of the week.