Two toddlers were rescued from a pond Sunday evening, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said around 7:20 p.m. they received a call that two toddlers were missing from their home at the Highcroft Point Townhomes on Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood.

Both of the toddlers were found in a nearby pond and were transported to a local hospital. Authorities said the condition of the toddlers in unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.