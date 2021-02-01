Volusia County opens up more vaccine appointments, not yet using state registration system

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Health in Volusia County will host another COVID-19 vaccination event at the fairgrounds in DeLand this week and county leaders are asking residents to continue to sign up through the county website, not the state system, for the upcoming event.

Volusia County is not yet using the statewide hotline and vaccine registration at Myvaccine.fl.gov to distribute its vaccine allotment. County leaders said in a statement only a handful of Florida’s 67 counties are using the system and the reaction has been mixed.

“The announcement was made before the state was able to set up many counties, including Volusia, on the new platform. Volusia County has requested access to the platform, but is dependent on the state to facilitate that setup,” according to a statement from the Volusia County government. “Transitioning to the platform is not an immediate process and requires changes to both the registration process and on-site operations. We recognize the state’s announcement has created frustration and ask for the publics’ patience as the county awaits the state’s next steps in working with Volusia County to roll out this new platform. Additionally, feedback from counties currently using the system is mixed, and we want to ensure that when the change is made, the process is the most convenient and efficient option for residents.”

Volusia County residents can still register at myvaccine.fl.gov, however, the preregistration will not be used for the vaccine events happening this week. To schedule an appointment in Volusia for a COVID-19 shot residents must still visit www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com or call the Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345 at 9 a.m. Wednesday when reservations open.

The county and Department of Health in Volusia will offer vaccine appointments on Thursday and Friday for people who currently qualify for the shots under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

Appointments for Moderna vaccine shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand but pre-registration is required.

The county will open up about 1,150 appointment slots per day. Registration at www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com opens Wednesday at 9 a.m.

DOH-Volusia will return to the fairgrounds in 28 days to offer the second dose. Those who receive a vaccination should return to the site during the same appointment timeframe as their first appointment in 28 days for their second dose.