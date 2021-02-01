WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in The Villages on Monday.

The governor is expected to speak at The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood beginning at noon.

Details about the topic of the news conference were not immediately available but the governor tweeted Monday that Florida has the means to double its COVID-19 vaccine distribution if given the inventory from the federal government.

[TRENDING: Missing toddlers pulled from Fla. pond | 30s alert! Cold front blasts into Central Fla. | How to register for vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

With more than 300 sites statewide, Florida has the throughput to continue pushing out vaccine supplies from the federal government and put our #SeniorsFirst. If more vaccines are allocated to our state, we have the capacity to double our output. pic.twitter.com/QCY8wECn61 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 1, 2021

According to DeSantis, there are more than 300 vaccination sites statewide. Since vaccinations began in December, more than 1.7 million people have been vaccinated in Florida, according to the latest daily vaccine report from the Florida Department of Health. Of those to receive vaccines, more than 314,000 people have completed their two-dose series.

The governor said last week that, on average, Florida has administered about 375,000 doses a week since the rollout began. He also said last week that Florida can finally expect to see an increase in the number of vaccines delivered to the state. He said Florida had previously received around 260,000 first doses per week. When addressing the increase in Florida’s allocation, he said the state will receive 307,000 first doses from the federal government.

Ad

With more vaccines on the way, the governor said his focus will continue to be on Florida’s seniors.

Florida is currently vaccinating only four priority groups: Health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, people 65 or older and those deemed at high-risk for the virus. The health care group includes first responders, such as firefighters and paramedics as well as Department of Health staff.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.