Gov. DeSantis says Florida will see increase in number of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to state

Florida will see 307,000 first doses next week, according to governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages on Tuesday to talk about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida will see an increase in the number of coronavirus vaccines delivered to the state.

He said Florida has received around 260,000 first doses per week.

DeSantis said during this timeframe the state has administered 375,000 doses a week.

The governor said Florida will receive 307,000 first doses from the federal government.

He said he will continue to focus on getting vaccinations for the 65 and older population in Florida.

“My administration will continue working hard to swiftly distribute the vaccine to Florida’s seniors while requesting the federal government to increase our supply as quickly as possible,” DeSantis posted on Twitter.

More than 1.2 million first doses have been administered in the state.

As of Jan. 25, more than 3,000,000 doses have been sent to Florida.

