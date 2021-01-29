New Florida website allows people to virtually ‘get in line’ for COVID-19 vaccines

FORT MYERS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Seniors and first responders wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Lakes Regional Library on December 30, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. There were 800 doses of vaccine available at the site. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida launched a new statewide website Friday to streamline the state’s approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, following the slow rollout of a state appointment hotline earlier in the month.

The website, myvaccine.fl.gov, allows Florida full and part-time residents to register for the coveted vaccine shots in all 67 counties, placing them in a virtual queue until more doses are available in their area.

“Pre-register now for the COVID-19 vaccine,” the website reads. “We urge currently eligible Florida residents to save their place in line by pre-registering today.”

Currently, the state is vaccinating people 65 years and older, long-term care facility staff and residents, health care staff with direct patient contact and individuals extremely vulnerable to the virus.

“This website will allow individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be proactively contacted when vaccine appointments are available at state-supported vaccination sites,” the Florida Department of Health news release read.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties, the DOH warns.

Users will select their county and hit “get in line” before filling out some personal information to register. Once appointments are available individuals will be contacted by phone, text or email to schedule an appointment, according to the DOH.

On Friday, the DOH said as part of the statewide registration system, each of Florida’s 67 counties has a designated phone number to call and pre-register. The full list of numbers is available here.

Broward, Duval, Hillsborough and Lee counties began using a Florida Department of Health hotline to book vaccine appointments following a promise earlier this month from Florida’s director of emergency management that a statewide appointment system would be coming.

It’s unclear how this new system operated by Sharecare software will jive with counties who are not using the state registration number. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said on Jan. 22 the county will continue to use CDR Health for appointment sign ups and does not plan to use the state system just yet for the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.