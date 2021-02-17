Dance instructor featured on ‘Dance Moms’ accused of sexual battery on students in Orange County

Kevin Anton Cosculluela, 25, is facing two charges of sexual battery with a 16-year-old or 17-year-old.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A dance instructor featured on the television show “Dance Moms” is accused of sexual battery on students, according to Orange County court records.

The alleged victims were students while he was a dance instructor at the Peaches Dance and Music Orlando studio on Taborfield Avenue.

Court records show after interviews with the alleged victims, Cosculluela is accused of committing crimes against the two female victims at his apartment on different occasions in December of 2020.

A warrant was issued for Cosculluela on Jan. 12, and he was arrested a couple of weeks later.

Cosculleula has since bonded out of the Orange County jail.

His next court appearance is on May 5.