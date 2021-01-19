Osceola County offers new method for seniors to request COVID-19 vaccine appointment

OSCEOLA, Fla. – As Central Florida works to speed up the process of getting vaccines into the arms of seniors, officials can’t keep up with demand.

Bill Litton, Director of Osceola Emergency Management said the county has been working to juggle vaccine availability, appointment slots, and waitlists.

“We’re all booked up at this point, said Litton. “We’d like to see more, we definitely have the capability to do more.”

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health announced they are waiting on the next shipment of vaccines and launched a new appointment request process. Health officials sent an update about the new online vaccine request form for seniors who want their first or second dose.

The new vaccination request form can be accessed through the FDOH website. Vaccination appointments will be scheduled from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30 based on availability.

Submissions of the online form do not guarantee appointment confirmation. Appointments will be confirmed through emails. Litton said the county hopes to resume vaccinations this week.

“2,900 doses will be coming into the county, we probably should receive those doses tomorrow, and then we will start distributing those through DOH on Wednesday,” said Litton.