Orlando police searching for 12-year-old missing girl

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Trenity Amayah King was last seen around 3:00 p.m. in the 5100 block of Rosamond Drive at the Village Springs apartment complex.

She was last seen wearing a black beanie, a long sleeve maroon hoodie with the word “QUEEN” on the front, blue jeans and pink and gray sneakers, according to police.

Authorities describe her as 5′7′', 130 pounds and has black hair with shaved sides.

If you have information of Trenity Amayah King, please contact the Orland Police Department at 321-235-5300.