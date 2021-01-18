Data scientist Rebekah Jones arrested in Florida

Rebekah Jones says she was fired from the Florida Department of Health after she refused to "manipulate" COVID-19 data (Photo: Courtesy photo)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who helped develop the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, was arrested on a charge of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices, officials announced Monday morning.

Jones, whose home was raided by state investigators on Dec. 7, announced on Twitter that she was turning herself in, and she was arrested at the Leon County Detention Facility, according to officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an investigation began Nov.10 when the FDLE received a complaint from the Florida Department of Health that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alert messaging system, known as ReadyOp.

The FDLE said agents determined the message was sent from a residence on Centerville Court in Tallahassee, the home of Jones.

Evidence retrieved from a search warrant on Dec. 7 shows that Jones illegally accessed the system sending a message to about 1,750 people and downloaded confidential Florida Department of Health data and saved it to her devices, according to authorities.

Since her dismissal, Jones has questioned the accuracy of the state’s data.

“It’s time, to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know, this is wrong. You don’t have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” she said last year.