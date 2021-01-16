Rebekah Jones announces she’ll turn herself in to authorities on Sunday

The accuracy of Florida’s coronavirus data on the state’s dashboard is back in the national spotlight.

Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who had her home raided by investigators on Dec. 7 and has a warrant for her arrest, announced on Twitter that she is turning herself in to authorities on Sunday night.

Jones helped develop the the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, but was fired for insubordination early last year.

Since her dismissal, she has questioned the accuracy of the state’s data and investigators raided her house because they believed she sent an anonymous message on Nov. 10 to former coworkers at FDOH that read:

“It’s time, to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know, this is wrong. You don’t have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”

Jones denies writing the message and hasn’t been charged with a crime, but state investigators said in a warrant they have probable cause to believe she sent the message.

Jones posted a message Saturday on Twitter that she would turn herself in.

“To protect my family from continued police violence, and to show that I’m ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night,” Jones said on Twitter. “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out. A potential condition of my release may be no access to computers, internet or electronic devices. Bogus charges designed to silence and now jail me for being a scientist critical of the government.”

BREAKING: FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to 'speak out' on any of the devices they took - the entire basis for the raid on my home in Dec. The warrant was based on a lie. We argued this in court just last week. This should be victory. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 16, 2021

The raid was based on a lie. Still, the state has issued a warrant for my arrest - even though the 'crime' is not related to the warrant, the scope of the warrant, and they didn't wait for a third party to review confidential information on my computers. The new allegation... — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 16, 2021