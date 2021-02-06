FDOH-Osceola announces partnership to provide COVID-19 vaccines for those 65 and older

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County (FDOH-Osceola) announced it is partnering with Prescriptions Unlimited in St. Cloud to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound patients 65 years and older and also to home health providers.

Prescriptions Unlimited is not a community vaccination site.

Providers seeking vaccinations for their staff or patients may call 407-892-7166 or email covid19@unlimitedrx.com to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Osceola County’s vaccination site, located at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee, should call 866-201-6507 or visit https://myvaccine.fl.gov to pre-register for an appointment.

Pre-registering allows the person to get in line and be contacted when appointments are available.