Volusia County schools discontinuing temperature checks

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Volusia County will no longer be submitted to a temperature check before heading into the classroom.

The district made the announcement Tuesday, saying it made the decision after consulting with the Volusia County Health Department.

Volusia County Public Schools said the discontinuation of temperature screenings also falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, noting the agency does not recommend schools conduct symptom screenings for all students on a routine basis.

The health department advised VCS should encourage families to monitor students’ symptoms at home.

VCS emphasized that students who are sick should not attend school in-person.

