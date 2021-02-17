Flagler County the latest to possibly delay vaccine appointments due to supply issues

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County are ready to potentially delay some coronavirus vaccine appointments scheduled for this week if the Moderna shipment doesn’t come through on Wednesday.

Across the state, vaccine shipments have been delayed as other parts of the country deal with a severe winter storm that’s made it unsafe to travel.

Leaders in Polk and Volusia county this week have warned residents that changes could be made to upcoming appointments and Publix had to forgo opening its portal on Wednesday to allow new appointments to be made.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state should receive its shipment with more than 200,000 doses at some point this week.

Flagler County health officials still plan to provide 500 first doses during an event on Wednesday but first doses scheduled for Thursday could be postponed if the Moderna shipment doesn’t arrive before then.

So far, vaccine events in Orange, Osceola, Marion and Brevard counties have not been affected.

