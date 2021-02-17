Volusia changes vaccine appointment dates due to winter storms across the country

(Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been pushed back in DeLand due to the winter storms across the country, according to Volusia County officials.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said 200,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine did not make it to the state on Tuesday.

The doses are expected to arrive on Thursday, according to emergency management officials.

This delay caused Volusia County to make some changes to some vaccine appointments.

Volusia County said anyone signed up for a first dose at the fairgrounds in DeLand on Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 22.

Anyone signed up for this date will be contacted about the appointment.

A second dose event scheduled for the fairgrounds on Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.

County officials said residents will receive an email notification from Eventbrite about the new date.