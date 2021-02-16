Winter storm delays Florida’s shipment of 200,000 doses of Moderna vaccine

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilised in Topeka, USA. Britain has authorized a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country. The Department of Health said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 that the vaccine meets the regulator’s “strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality.” Britain has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, though it is not expected to be delivered to the U.K. until spring. So far Britain has inoculated 1,5 million people with two other vaccines. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the nation endures what’s quickly becoming a historic and deadly winter storm, 200,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine did not make it to Florida as planned on Tuesday.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said weather conditions across the U.S. are impacting COVID-19 vaccine shipments. Florida was expecting a shipment of 200,000 Moderna vaccines Tuesday but the delivery was delayed because of weather. It’s now scheduled to arrive on Thursday with the state still expecting to receive its full allocation of vaccines for the week.

State officials said in a statement they have been working with providers, advising they plan for delays in vaccine delivery. This can include rescheduling vaccine appointments.

“We ask that providers do not cancel appointments, but rather reschedule appointments that may be impacted by this delay,” a spokesperson with the state’s division of emergency management said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated the message on Twitter Tuesday, saying Department of Health leaders are also working to make sure vaccines are distributed as efficiently as possible once they do arrive.

News 6 asked all Central Florida counties if and how the harsh weather conditions would impact their vaccine operations. Officials with Orange, Osceola, Marion and Brevard counties said Tuesday that they do not anticipate the winter storm to affect their shipments or planned vaccination events.

Polk County officials said some appointments may need to be rescheduled.

However, Publix announced it will not reopen its vaccine appointment portal Wednesday due to a delay in vaccine shipments. The grocer did not make it clear if people will be able to sign up for shots Friday.

Publix offers shots of the Moderna vaccine.