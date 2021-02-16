Volusia County vaccination site begins walk-in appointments for seniors

Central Floridians can get tested to see whether they have coronavirus antibodies at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – William Laughlin, 70, drove from Daytona Beach to the Volusia County Fairgrounds on Tuesday to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Instead of doing drive-thru, like other vaccination sites, Laughlin was able to walk up to the exhibit hall for his appointment.

“I think this is good. It makes me feel more comfortable. Like I’m a person and I can sit down and talk to somebody and get advice and directions on how to make sure I got the forms filled out right,” Laughlin said.

Seniors with appointments for first doses will be able to park their cars outside, then get a temperature check at the door. They must also bring a Florida ID.

Once inside, patients will see health care workers set up at different stations where the vaccinations take place.

“Today we were a little conservative just so that we could start the system and see how things are rolling,” Kate Sark with Volusia County said.

Officials with Volusia County said patients must now pre-register on the state website, myvaccine.fl.gov, instead of using the county’s Eventbrite appointment system.

They said the change makes it easier for people to sign up.

“We are really emphasizing to people that you must pre-register through the myvaccine.fl.gov and then received a call and gotten an assigned appointment date and time and then you’ll show up at the fairgrounds you’ll park your vehicle and come inside,” Sark explained.

Sark said second doses of the vaccine will be given through drive-thru on Thursday and Friday. Seniors must have an appointment.

