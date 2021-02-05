Next Volusia County coronavirus vaccine event announced for Moderna shots

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Volusia County will open up 1,000 appointments a day next week for the next COVID-19 vaccine event at the county fairgrounds in DeLand.

The Department of Health Volusia County and county government will hold the next vaccine event on Feb. 9 and 11 at 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand

The COVID-19 vaccination event is for individuals age 65 and older or those who are eligible under Florida’s priority vaccine groups.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be provided at this site.

The fairgrounds will operate as a drive-up site and pre-registration is required. Vaccination appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county will offer 1,000 spots per day.

Appointments must be made at www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com. Online registration opens at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.

Individuals who are not able to access the internet via a computer, tablet or cellphone may call 866-345-0345 for assistance scheduling an appointment until registrations have reached capacity for this event. Calls will be answered in the order they are received and may be busy due to high call volumes. With high demand and limited supply of vaccine, appointments are expected to fill very quickly.

There is a maximum of two registrations per transaction online and three registrations per transaction over the telephone.

Future vaccination dates in several locations across the county will be based on vaccine availability. Information also will be posted online at Volusia.org/coronavirus.

Patients will be required to complete a screening and consent form before getting the vaccine, the forms can be found at this link.

Anyone who receives their first shot must get the second dose 28 days later.

Select Publix grocery stores in Volusia County are also offering the vaccine by appointment. Click here for a list of locations and how to make an appointment.

A Citizens Information Line is available at 866-345-0345 and individuals can also text “VolusiaReady” to 99411 to sign up for CodeRED to get updates on COVID-19 vaccinations in Volusia County.