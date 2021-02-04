61ºF

Volusia County sheriff holds briefing after 1 shot at vehicle maintenance facility

Suspected shooter taken into custody

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was shot Thursday morning at the Volusia County vehicle maintenance facility, officials said.

The shooting was reported on Indian Lake Road in Daytona Beach.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said

Deputies said the suspected shooter is in custody.

No other details have been released, but Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will hold a news briefing around noon.

