SpaceX to launch 2 rockets hours apart with Starlink satellites

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

If everything aligns, SpaceX could launch two batches of Starlink satellites Thursday morning just hours apart.

First SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 with a batch of Starlink satellites bound for low-Earth orbit.

That liftoff is scheduled for 1:19 a.m. with a 90% chance of favorable launch weather, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. This will mark the 18th batch of Starlink satellites sent into orbit as SpaceX creates a global network of spacecraft providing internet to the globe.

About five hours later, in reverse order, SpaceX will next launch satellites ear-marked for the 17th Starlink mission.

Another Falcon 9 will be up range at Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A also with about 60 more Starlink satellites.

SpaceX is targeting 5:36 a.m. Thursday for that liftoff.

According to the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron forecast, conditions are looking good for the launch window with a 90% chance of favorable conditions, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

“Conditions will be ideal for launch early Thursday morning with only a very slight concern for liftoff winds if the low pressure area moves out slower than forecast,” according to the forecast.

Weather or other issues could always delay one or both launches. Both missions have been rescheduled a few times this week due to weather.

SpaceX is offering Starlink internet to certain area in the U.S. and Canada with plans to expand this year. These next few launches will push the company’s constellation to above 1,000 spacecraft in orbit.