Injunctions filed against girl who was slammed by deputy at Liberty High School

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – In a video that’s garnered national attention, an Osceola County deputy is seen slamming a student to the ground during an incident at Liberty High School late last month.

The student has been identified as 16-year-old Taylor Bracey.

[TRENDING: How to get a vaccine in Fla. | Wanted: Man accused of shooting at detective | Cops: Fla. man decapitated hamster]

Ad

But Tresta Maynard said what the video doesn’t show is Bracey running at her daughter, Ja’Mara McWhorter, and another girl, Makaileah Sylvester.

“As she was running full force to our daughters, that’s when the officer intervened, and only at that time is when, that’s when she was taken down, and she was running at full force,” Maynard said.

Now she and Sylvester’s mom, Tia Odum, said they’ve filed injunctions for protection for their daughters against Bracey.

The attorney for the families, Nina Patterson, said they are looking to get protection from Bracey both on and off campus.

Both moms said that weeks before the incident captured on video, there was a disruption in the cafeteria that resulted in the school issuing a no contact contract for Bracey and both daughters.

[READ MORE: FDLE seeks witnesses, videos after Liberty High School student slammed to ground | Osceola County deputy under investigation after video shows him slamming student]

Ad

But Odum said Bracey hasn’t been abiding by it.

Both women have now said they hope this will keep their daughters safe.

“Our children are not always with us, we have 15-year-old girls, so you know, they have little gatherings, and they meet up and they go shopping, so I feel like it’s best for the safety of our children,” Odum said.

“My hope is that this will keep them safe,” Maynard said.

Patterson said the next step in this process is a hearing, where both girls will speak before a judge to see if this injunction is approved.