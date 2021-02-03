Marion deputies search for man accused of shooting at a detective

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man accused of shooting at a detective.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday a detective attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2002 BMW with the Florida tag of Z535MU.

Investigators said the driver left the traffic stop and fired a shot at a Marion County detective.

The man accused of firing a shot has been identified as 20-year-old Nathaniel James Woodruff, according to the sheriff’s office.

The detective was not injured in the incident.

“We need your help getting this violent individual off the streets,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Woodruff is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-732-9111.