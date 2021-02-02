Central Florida shivers: Even colder air coming our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re starting off cold Tuesday across Central Florida, but Wednesday will be even colder.

There is a wind chill advisory for most of Central Florida, and a freeze warning is in effect Wednesday for the northern parts of the region.

Many areas were in the 40s Tuesday morning, but it feels like the 30s. The wind will continue to kick up through the day, leading to a very chilly afternoon.

Orlando will warm to 56 for the afternoon high. The average high in Orlando on this date is 72. The average low is 50. The record high is 87, set in 1985.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 50s.

Highs will top off around 68 on Thursday and the mid-70s on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances don’t return to the weekend, at 30%.