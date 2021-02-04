Florida Winn-Dixie stores will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week

Florida is working with Winn-Dixie and Publix pharmacies to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

Coronavirus vaccines will be available to priority groups at Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Florida beginning next week.

Southeastern Grocers said the company received 8,100 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for stores in Florida.

Health officials will begin administering doses of the vaccine on Feb. 11 at select locations of Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas and Harveys Supermarket.

The shots will be available by appointment only.

The free vaccine will be available to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults 65 and older.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment and viewing participating Winn-Dixie locations can click this link.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment and viewing participating Harveys locations can click this link.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment and viewing participating Fesco Y Mas locations can click this link.

Publix supermarkets in more than 20 Florida counties have been offering limited vaccine appointments and Walmart will also start offering the shots soon but has not provided a date yet.