Walmart, Winn-Dixie pharmacies to receive coronavirus vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Biden Administration announced this week the federal government will ship 1 million vaccine doses to pharmacies across the country.

Popular chains like Walmart and Winn-Dixie will be receiving shipments, though CVS and Walgreens stores in Florida are not part of the initial rollout at least for now.

Publix is also on the list, which has already provided state vaccines to thousands of seniors in Florida.

“Starting on February 11th, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to select pharmacies across the country. This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities,” said White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients.

Local senior David Brown said he got both doses of the vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center but explained having access to the vaccine at big named stores will be a good thing.

“I think the more the merrier, as long as they can handle it and we don’t lose any of it. The more people that can distribute it the faster we can get it out,” Brown said.

Officials said the first doses could arrive as early as next week, though there are still no details on which specific stores in Central Florida will get them.

“I think it’s an excellent idea, the more people that get the shot, the sooner this will be over and maybe we can go back to a normal life,” Mike Glaister from Apopka said.