Marion County nearly doubles COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Paddock Mall

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is increasing the amount of coronavirus vaccination appointments at the Paddock Mall, nearly doubling the number from the previous week.

This week, 6,597 vaccination appointments have been scheduled compared to 3,508 last week.

The hours of operation will also increase as more doses are received. Right now, the site operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m., or when the last shot is administered. The site is open on select Saturdays as well.

Appointments are required and residents can pre-register using the statewide vaccination appointment website, https://myvaccine.fl.gov. Appointments can also be made by calling 866-201-6768.

Those who already pre-registered through the county health department don’t need to sign up on the statewide website.

