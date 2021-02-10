Volusia County will use statewide vaccine registration system

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced the county will use the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system.

The county said the week of Feb. 15 the state-supported site at the Volusia Fairgrounds will use this system.

County officials are reminding residents, patients should continue to register for other vaccine events as directed by those providers.

To preregister with the statewide system, Floridians can click this link or call 866-201-7314.

Crews working with the system will call Floridians when vaccine appointments are available.

County officials said preregistering does not guarantee an appointment.

The vaccines at the fairgrounds are only available for people 65 and older.

Volusia officials said more than 55,000 people in the county have received a COVID-19 vaccine.