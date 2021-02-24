Central Florida lawmaker calls on Gov. DeSantis to open more vaccine sites

State Rep. Morales hopes to open 24-hour vaccination sites to increase access to shots in District 48 of Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of seniors got their first dose of the vaccine at La Alianza Orlando church Wednesday,

Nelson Arroyo, 73, and his wife, Gladys, were one of the first seniors to line up outside the church along South Goldenrod Road to get the vaccine.

“I’m glad to hear they are working hard to get into the Hispanic community,” Arroyo said.

The one-day event was organized by state Rep. Daisy Morales with District 48.

Morales said she wants to open two 24-hour vaccination sites in her district in an effort to reach more seniors, many who have limited transportation and are unemployed.

“We cover the Orlando International Airport, mostly tourism, we have hospitality. We have people that can’t go back to work because the unemployment system is not working,” Morales explained.

Morales said she sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis this week. In her letter, she requested the state’s support for the two sites which would be located within minutes of each other on South Semoran Boulevard.

“Authorizing these two District 48 mass vaccination sites will not only help the state achieve its goal of vaccinating our vulnerable population and transition to Phase 2 more quickly, but it will also meet the vaccination needs and transportation limitations of our underserved communities,” Morales said.

On Wednesday, La Alianza Orlando church was able to serve 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Morales believes this event is a good start for the Hispanic community in Orlando.

“This district, I’ve done some research, and the community has spoken. They are speaking to me and I need to make action happen and this is how we are going to start,” Morales said.