Florida trying to identify homebound veterans who need rides to get vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is working to identify veterans of World War II and the Korean War who need transportation to get the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the department, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to coordinate with Veterans’ Affairs to identify veterans of World War II and the Korean War who are unable to travel to receive a vaccine.

Veterans or someone on their behalf can enter their contact information in the form found here or by calling 850-487-1533 and selecting extension 9 for details.

Transportation has been one of the barriers for some to get inoculated in the first months of the vaccine program.

Orange, Seminole and Osceola county residents can get free rides to the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site and Osceola County residents can also get transportation to the Osceola County vaccine location. Both programs are free through Lynx.

Anyone in Orange, Osceola or Seminole with a vaccine appointment can call 311 to schedule a pickup. Those who live outside Orange County can reach 311 by calling 407-836-3111.